NCWTS: Ryan Preece wins Truck Series race at Nashville

Ryan Preece won Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.
Preece led 74 of the 150 laps, scoring his second straight win at Nashville Superspeedway.
For Preece, this marks his sixth truck series start of the season. He currently drives part-time for DGR Racing. DGR Racing also won last Saturday’s truck series race at Knoxville Speedway with Todd Gilliland behind the drivers seat.
Friday night’s truck series race had a total of eight cautions for 43 laps. Among the drivers eliminated due to an accident were Corey Heim, Grant Enfinger and Matt DiBenedetto.
Rounding out the top five were Zane Smith in second, Carson Hocevar in third, Ty Majeski in fourth and Stewart Friesen in fifth.
Rounding out the top ten were Christian Eckes in sixth, Tyler Ankrum in seventh, Matt Gutierrez in eighth, John Hunter Nemechek in ninth and Matt Crafton in tenth.
The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series heads to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the first time on July 9th at 1:30 p.m. Eastern on FS1.
Stage 1 Winner: Zane Smith
Stage 2 Winner: Ryan Preece
Race Winner: Ryan Preece
Speedway Digest Staff
