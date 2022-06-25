Ford Performance NASCAR: Preece Repeats Truck Series Victory at Nashville Superspeedway

VICTORY LANE QUOTES

RYAN PREECE, No. 17 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford F-150 – YOU SAT ON THE POLE AND LED A LOT OF LAPS. WHAT ABOUT THE BATTLE AT THE END? “I don’t ever like it to be that close, but my hat’s off to DGR and this Hunt Brothers Ford F-150. I’m really happy. Scott Hunt and the Hunt Brothers crew and all of them are here tonight for this one. We’ve got a second guitar. I may have to start a band.”

YOU ALSO WON THE TRIPLE TRUCK CHALLENGE AND $50,000 – “I like it. That sounds good. I just want you guys to know that a lot of this is built in the shop. These guys work their tails off. I know what it takes to win races and they give me phenomenal race trucks, so I’m just proud to be the one holding the steering wheel.”

HOW DID THEY GET THAT CLOSE AT THE END? “Just old tires. Your heat cycles, they’re chatting, they’re kind of doing everything. The biggest thing I had was clean air and to put as much dirty air on him as possible. I wasn’t gonna give it up.”

THAT’S A GOOD WAY TO KICK OFF THE WEEKEND. “I’d say so. That’s awesome. Thank you to Kevin Harvick, KHI Management, Hunt Brothers Pizza, Morton Buildings, United Rentals, RaceChoice.com, Mohawk Northeast Inc., everybody that’s helped me in my career. I can’t thank them enough. I’m just really happy to be standing here in Victory Lane. I’m speechless. With these trucks you can get such a draft when you’re five lengths back and I was really struggling being tight, so when I saw Zane was getting the run out front I said I’m going to the bottom to take the air. I’m proud of these guys. It’s cool we got a second guitar.”

WHAT ABOUT THE TIRE SITUATION AT THE END. YOU STAYED OUT. WHAT WENT INTO THAT DECISION? “I don’t know and I’m happy I don’t have to make that decision, but, ultimately, I think it just showed that the 38 and myself had such good race trucks tonight. Even with old tires we were able to compete there, so just super proud of everybody here at DGR. I really appreciate the hours that they put in with the body and the finesse – every little detail it takes to make speed, so it’s awesome to race fast trucks.”



WHERE DOES THAT BONUS MONEY GO? “Hopefully to everybody. Share it around.”

