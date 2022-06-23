Lawless Alan - Rackley Roofing 200 Race Advance

Alan on making his second career start at Nashville Superspeedway: “I’m excited to return to Nashville Superspeedway this week – one of the few tracks on the schedule that I have prior Truck Series experience at. We’re looking forward to putting together a good run with our AUTODockit Chevrolet Silverado. We had a lot of speed at a similar style track in Gateway a few weeks ago and we’ll aim to build off of those notes to have a strong run Friday night in Nashville.”

Alan at Nashville Superspeedway: Alan makes his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Nashville Superspeedway Friday night. He ran to a 34th-place finish after starting 26th in last June’s event – his third career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start.

On the Truck: Alan will debut the No. 45 AUTODockit Chevrolet Silverado Friday at Nashville Superspeedway.

Last Time Out (Clean Harbors 150 – Start: 34th / Finish: 18th): “Despite starting towards the tail end of the field, our No. 45 AUTOParkit team battled all night to back from a lap down to finish 18th. It was a good showing from our group and we only got better and more aggressive as the race went on. We’re looking forward to bringing that same effort and mentality to Nashville next week.”

Niece Motorsports PR