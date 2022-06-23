Carson Hocevar - Rackley Roofing 200 Race Advance

Hocevar on Friday night’s race at Nashville Superspeedway: “Our No. 42 Worldwide Express team is more than ready to break out of this recent stretch of bad luck with a strong run in Nashville Friday night. We’ve shown a lot of speed of late and it’s only a matter of finishing races as we get into the last few races before the start of playoffs. The confidence within this team has never wavered and we’re looking forward to a strong run in Nashville.”

Hocevar at Nashville Superspeedway: Hocevar makes his second career start at Nashville Superspeedway Friday night. He ran to a 16th-place finish after starting 11th in his debut at the track last June and ran as high as second on the night.

On the Truck: Hocevar will run the new Worldwide Express paint scheme on his No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado Friday night.

Last Time Out (Clean Harbors 150 – Start: 2nd / Finish: 35th): “Tonight was a tough one for our No. 42 Worldwide Express team to come to terms with after our run ended as early as it did. Unfortunately, this is one aspect that we can’t control, but our team built such a fast Chevrolet Silverado for this weekend. We felt like we had the best truck in the field and it was shaping up to be a great race to the end. We didn’t get to see it through but we’ll bounce back and shift our focus to Nashville.”

Niece Motorsports PR