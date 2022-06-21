GMS Racing NCWTS Race Preview: Nashville

- About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment. com for more information.

- Chassis History/Info: Grant Enfinger will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 331 in "The Music City". This chassis has ran three times this season and has earned two top-five finishes, with a third place run at Darlington Raceway and a second place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It has visited victory lane once in its tenure, winning at Michigan International Speedway with Zane Smith in 2020.

- When It Counts: Throughout the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series campaign, Grant Enfinger and the No. 23 Champion Power Equipment team have been models of consistency. Though the group is still searching for their first win of the year, their overall performance has continued to show a steady rise as they put themselves in contention on a regular basis. With seven top-10 finishes highlighted by a second place run at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Enfinger is knocking on the door of success. Last year, the veteran finished in third at Nashville, so this week, he is entering the race with a lot of added confidence.

- Playoffs Outlook: There remains only three races left in the NCWTS regular season, so all focus is on the horizon with the playoffs coming up soon. Solid stage points followed up by an eighth place finish at Knoxville Raceway resulted in Grant Enfinger gaining a slight point advantage on the final playoffs spot. Currently, "The Finger" sits ninth in the overall points standings, only three points behind eighth place, and 58 points ahead of 11th. At the start of the season, Enfinger was scored as low as 26th in the standings, but ever since then, he has trended upward. Additionally, the No. 23 truck holds down the final playoffs spot in the owners' points standings, with a 14 point gap to the final advancing playoffs position.

- GE Quote: “Nashville races similar to a mile and a half track, and I feel like we have made steady progress with our program this year. It took a while for the track to widen out for our race last year, so track position and qualifying will be very important. We’ve got a lot of guests from Champion Power Equipment that will be with us in Nashville so I’m hoping we can give them a reason to celebrate."