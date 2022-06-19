Chandler Smith Finishes 13th at Knoxville

· Before hitting pit road for the next controlled pit stop, Smith communicated that his Charge Me Tundra was “a tick tight on throttle and doesn’t have good drive on exit.” The 18 team once again put on four fresh tires, filled the truck with fuel and took another swing at improving the handling for Smith.
· The Georgia native had a strong initial start to the Final Stage moving up two spots from 11th to ninth over the first four laps, but slowly began to fade again.
· When the seventh caution of the night occurred on lap 115, he was scored in the 13th position.
· Smith would teeter totter just inside the top 15 for the remainder of the event, ultimately finishing 13th when the race came to a close on lap 150.