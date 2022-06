Start: 34th

Finish: 18th

Driver Point Standings: 20th

Owner Point Standings: 22nd

Alan on his top-20 effort at Knoxville: “Despite starting towards the tail end of the field, our No. 45 AUTOParkit team battled all night to back from a lap down to finish 18th. It was a good showing from our group and we only got better and more aggressive as the race went on. We’re looking forward to bringing that same effort and mentality to Nashville next week.”

Niece Motorsports PR