NCWTS Recap: Knoxville Raceway - Gilliland WINS!

Todd Gilliland, No. 17 Frontline Enterprises Ford F-150 Start: 9th Stage 1: 2nd Stage 2: 1st Finish: 1st Todd Gilliland led every lap of the final heat race and rolled off ninth for the main event. Gilliland cracked the top-five just 17 laps into the race and was in second at the conclusion of Stage 1. The Cup Series rookie took the lead on lap 66 and went on to win Stage 2. He restarted the final stage from fifth and retook the top spot with 48 laps to go. A close battle with John Hunter Nemechek pushed Gilliland to second with under 25 to go, but the Frontline Enterprises driver kept digging and captured the lead again with nine to go and never looked back. The victory is the third NCWTS win for David Gilliland Racing.