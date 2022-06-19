Sunday, Jun 19

GMS Racing NCWTS Race Recap: Knoxville

NASCAR Truck Series News
Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST
START: 11TH

FINISH: 8TH

POINTS: 9TH

Quote: "Overall, not exactly the night we wanted tonight at Knoxville. We came here searching for a checkered flag, but we didn't really have quite enough speed to contend for one. We were able to make some solid improvements from our setup at Bristol Dirt, and felt like we might have been a 5th or 6th place truck most of the night. We tallied up some good stage points, and I suggested that we stayed out after the second stage to position ourselves for the win with some single file racing. The track workers did a great job prepping the track and enabled some more passing, so looking back, that move might have hurt us a little. I got shuffled out of the way on the last few restarts which put us down the leaderboard, but to come home eighth, I would say it was a solid day. Good points night for sure, and now I'm focused on ending this eight race stretch on a high note at Nashville next week!"
 

Jack Wood, No. 24 ChevyLiners.com Chevrolet Silverado RST
START: 36TH

FINISH: 21ST

POINTS: 21ST

Quote: “I think we were putting ourselves in position to have a decent day after having to start from the rear tonight. Towards the end of the race, I felt like we could have legitimately had ourselves a top-15 run, but unfortunately the No. 45 truck wrecked us and we got trapped a lap down, which definitely put us in a hole with so few laps to go. You know, overall, I think we had an improvement from our race at Bristol Dirt, but luckily this was the last dirt race of the year, so it will be nice to have a little reset before we head to a typical oval at Nashville next week.”

GMS Racing PR

