Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Overview- Knoxville Raceway

News and Notes:



- Practice; After the completion of a 50-minute practice session followed by an abbreviated 25-minute session on Friday night, 23-year-old Canadian Dylan Westbrook making his first laps in a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) truck would record a fastest lap of 23.926 at 75.232 mph on Lap-37 of his 37-lap session in Practice 1 putting the No. 3 Townline Variety Chevrolet Silverado, 20th fastest of the 38 trucks entered for the Clean Harbors 150 Presented Premier Chevy Dealers. Practice 2 would see the track dry out and slow down and Westbrook would log a fast lap of 24.791 at 72.607 mph on Lap-5 of his 24-lap run ending the second practice in the 29th position overall.



– Starting Position; The starting lineup for Saturday night’s Clean Harbors 150 Presented by Premier Chevy Dealers will be determined by four random draw qualifying Heat Races consisting of 10, 10, 9, 9 trucks for 15-Laps shown at 7 PM ET LIVE on FS1. The driver with the highest finishing points total determined by finishing position in the heat race paired with passing points earned will determined the pole-sitter and starting lineup for the Clean Harbors 150 Presented by Premier Chevy Dealers. Westbrook will line up ninth inside Row 4 in the third qualifying race at the historic Iowa dirt half-mile oval.



– Knoxville Raceway Stats; Saturday night’s Clean Harbors 150 Presented by Premier Chevy Dealers will mark Westbrook’s NCWTS debut. In three starts at Knoxville Raceway in 2022, Westbrook has claimed a best of 22nd in the ultra-competitive 360 and 410 sprint car action. The Clean Harbors 150 Presented by Premier Chevy Dealers will mark the fourth event JAR has fielded a truck for in a NCWTS dirt event; Eldora Speedway (2018, 2019) and Knoxville Raceway (2021). In 2018, Ryan Newman raced the No. 3 to a 30th place finish at Eldora after being involved in an accident early in the event. The next year Carson Hocevar would claim a 25th place finish after being involved in an accident. 2021 would see Parker Price-Miller in his NCWTS debut race to a 29th place finish after having to repair damage mid-race after getting caught up in a skirmish.



Featured Partner

- Townline Variety and Grocery; Located on the Six Nations of the grand river Territory: Townline Variety & Groceries is your one stop shop featuring Clover Farm offering fresh produce, full butcher shop offering Donnie Miles AAA beef and other fresh meats, hot food counter and deli with daily specials, fresh flowers, snacks and supplies.

For more information on daily specials and updates like and follow on Facebook @ Townline Variety & Groceries/Clover Farm



– Chassis; JAR will bring Chassis No. 011 to Knoxville Raceway for Westbrook to compete in during the Clean Harbors 150 Presented by Premier Chevy Dealers. This will mark the first dirt race for Chassis No. 011 since being converted from a former short-track truck.

JAR PR