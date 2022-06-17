Young’s Motorsports Knoxville Raceway June Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Kaz Grala Primary Partner(s): Ruedebusch Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Steven Dawson 2022 Driver Points Position: 33rd 2022 Owner Points Position: 19th Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 101 Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Notes of Interest: Still Truckin’: This weekend at Knoxville Raceway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Kaz Grala back as the driver of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST who returns to the organization for the fifth time during the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The former Truck Series winner has competed for Young’s Motorsports at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track and most recently at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway. Sponsor Intel: For the 13th Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes returning partner Ruedebusch as the primary marketing partner on Grala’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 150-lap event this weekend. Ruedebusch Development & Construction Inc. is a highly qualified, vertically integrated full-service commercial construction, and real estate development company located in Madison, Wisconsin which offers: Commercial Real Estate Development Design Build Construction Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Economic Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Facility Consulting. The Lowdown: Earlier this year Young’s Motorsports confirmed that Grala who will race in all three of NASCAR’s national divisions throughout the 2022 season will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST for 11 races throughout the season including Saturday night’s race at Knoxville Raceway. In addition to Las Vegas, COTA, Bristol, Sonoma, and Knoxville, Grala will also compete at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway. 2022: In his four Truck Series races this season as the pilot of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports flagship entry, Grala has delivered a season-high 14th place finish twice in March at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and in the inaugural Door Dash 250 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June. In his other events for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team, Grala has finished 30th (Las Vegas) and 26th (Bristol Dirt) respectively. Kaz Grala Truck Series Knoxville Raceway Stats: Saturday night’s Clean Harbors 150 will mark Grala’s inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at the famed Iowa dirt track. Kaz Grala Truck Series Dirt Track Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a dirt track, Grala has made two starts throughout his career carrying an average finishing position of 28.5. Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway | Door Dash 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, Grala made his 40th career Truck Series start. After starting the race, a respectable 20th aboard his No. 02 Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc. Chevrolet Silverado RST – Grala maintained his pace inside the top-20 for a majority of the event and persevered through road course race strategy to earn his second top-15 finish of the year with a 14th place run at the checkered flag. Calling the Shots: Guiding Grala as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson. A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his 14th Truck Series race. The Clean Harbors 150 will be his first race as crew chief at the half-mile dirt track. Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C. Follow on Social Media: For more on Kaz Grala, please visit, kazgrala.com, like him on Facebook (Kaz Grala) and follow him on Twitter (@KazGrala). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Kaz Grala Pre-Race Quote: On Knoxville Raceway: “I have absolutely no idea what to expect at Knoxville. If the race goes anything like last year’s did, I’m sure there will be carnage, so we’ll do everything we can to be there at the end. “I did really well at Eldora a few years ago considering I don’t have any dirt in my background, however, Bristol this year was far from the weekend we wanted. “I’m hoping Knoxville will correlate a bit more closely to Eldora than Bristol so we can put our Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST up front and have some fun.”