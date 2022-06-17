Dean Thompson - Clean Harbors 150 Race Advance

Thompson on making his second start on dirt this weekend in Knoxville: “I’m excited for the challenge of racing on dirt for the second time this season with our No. 40 Worldwide Express team. We had a solid run at Bristol Dirt back in April that we’ll aim to build on to come away with a better result Saturday night.”

Thompson at Knoxville Raceway: Thompson makes his first-career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Knoxville Raceway Saturday.

Thompson makes his second-career NCWTS start on dirt and finished 16th at Bristol in April.

On the Truck: Thompson and the No. 40 Chevrolet Silverado will have the Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/ Unishippers paint scheme on display for Saturday’s NCWTS race at Knoxville Raceway.

Last Time Out (DoorDash 250 – Start: 33rd / Finish: 24th): “Our No. 40 Worldwide Express team rebounded well after a tough qualifying run to work our way into the top-15 today. We were poised for a better finish, but unfortunately got spun at the end. Our end result doesn’t show the strength of the Chevrolet Silverado we brought to the track this weekend and thanks to Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz, Unishippers, and Thompson Pipe Group for making it all possible.”

Niece Motorsports PR