Kris Wright - Clean Harbors 150 Race Advance

Wright on making his debut at Knoxville Raceway: “I am excited to get back to the dirt this weekend. Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt was pretty decent for our No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado speed-wise, until we had a tire go down.”

Wright at Knoxville Raceway: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s second dirt track appearance with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Earlier this season at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt, he finished in the 33rd-place with a 30th-place qualifying effort.

On the Truck: Wright will pilot the refreshed F.N.B. Corporation paint scheme for Saturday’s Clean Harbors 150 at Knoxville Raceway.

Last Time Out (DoorDash 250 – Start: 26th / Finish: 30th): “I learned a lot in my first Truck Series start at Sonoma this weekend. We had a lot to overcome after starting towards the back of the field and after suffering nose damage early on, we made the most of what we had in our No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado.”

Niece Motorsports PR