Lawless Alan - Clean Harbors 150 Race Advance

Alan on running his second dirt race of the 2022 season: “I’m excited to go back to dirt racing this weekend at Knoxville. Our No. 45 team is prepared to take on the weekend in Knoxville with a fresh mindset on the tail end of this eight-week stretch. We’re ready to dig.”

Alan at Knoxville Raceway: Alan makes his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Knoxville Raceway Saturday.

Saturday marks Alan’s second career NCWTS event on dirt after recording a 30th-place finish at Bristol Dirt in April.

On the Truck: Alan will pilot the No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado Saturday at Knoxville Raceway.

Last Time Out (DoorDash 250 – Start: 19th / Finish: 25th): “Our No. 45 AUTOChargit Chevrolet was strong from the start and we made ground on the field quickly. We had top-15 speed all afternoon, but unfortunately we got collected in a late-race incident that took away from our chances at a better result. The speed in our Chevrolet Silverado was really encouraging and we’ll build on that heading into Knoxville next week.”

