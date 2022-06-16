Tyler Carpenter - Clean Harbors 150 Race Advance

Carpenter on the opportunity to race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with Niece Motorsports: “I’m more excited than you can imagine about racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this weekend at Knoxville Raceway. It’s something that you dream about being a part of when you’re younger – or any event that’s NASCAR associated. I’m stoked to get behind the wheel of a Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado this weekend. It’s been a long time coming since earning this opportunity back in December.”

Win & You’re In: Carpenter’s win at the 2021 Gateway Dirt Nationals earned him the seat in the No. 41 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado this weekend at Knoxville Raceway. Niece Motorsports announced the program on Dec. 1, 2021 ahead of the Super Late Model event in an effort to give back to grassroots racing. Carpenter was also the winner of the 2019 Gateway Dirt Nationals in St. Louis, Mo.

Carpenter at Knoxville Raceway: Carpenter makes his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway.

On the Truck: Carpenter will pilot the No. 41 Aggressive Chevrolet Silverado Saturday at Knoxville Raceway with associate sponsorship from Rich Mar Florist.

Niece Motorsports PR