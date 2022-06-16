Thad Moffitt to Compete for Young’s Motorsports at Knoxville Raceway

Young’s Motorsports confirmed today that Thaddeus "Thad" Moffitt, fourth-generation driver and grandson of legendary NASCAR Hall of Fame member Richard Petty will drive the team’s No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST in this weekend’s highly anticipated NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race from the famed dirt track of Knoxville Raceway.



Longtime Moffitt supporter and the title partner of the 12th Truck Series race of the season, Clean Harbors will hold the title partnership role in Moffitt’s fourth Truck Series start of the 2022 season.



Clean Harbors marketing director, Buddy Judy said, “Young’s Motorsports has been a great customer of ours through our Safety-Kleen business for 13 years, so we’re excited to be represented on the hood of their truck – especially for such an important race.



"We’re even more excited to see how good that Clean Harbors No. 20 looks dirty and up at the front. This is a legendary track so it’s only fitting to have a member of the legendary Petty family behind the wheel.”



Clean Harbors is North America’s leading provider of environmental and industrial services.



Through its subsidiary Safety-Kleen, Clean Harbors has been one of Richard Petty’s longest partners – first providing the shop with parts washers in 1973. Today, Safety-Kleen services Young’s Motorsports. As the official environmental services supplier of NASCAR, Safety-Kleen also collects all used oil, lubricants, and liquid waste at the tracks, and then recycles, responsibly disposes of, or re-refines those fluids.



“I’m super excited about the opportunity to team up with Tyler and Youngs Motorsports for the Clean Harbors 150,” said Thad Moffitt. “Clean Harbors is a long-term partner of mine and I would love to give them the showing they deserve.”



“I think with Tyler (Young) and the No. 20 Clean Harbors team, I have that opportunity. I’m ready for the challenges of the dirt. It will be fun!”



Moffitt, 21, graduated to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season after a healthy stint in the NASCAR-owned ARCA Menards Series.



Between 2017 and 2022, Moffitt has 45 ARCA Menards Series starts to his credit with nine top-five and 26 top-10 finishes, including a career-best third, twice at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course respectively.



Earlier this year, Moffitt finished fourth at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway driving the Clean Harbors Chevrolet for former Xfinity Series driver and now team owner Jeff McClure.



“Young’s Motorsports is thrilled to welcome Thad Moffitt to our driver lineup,” offered Young’s Motorsports team principal Tyler Young.



“Our team takes huge pride in carrying the colors of the race entitlement sponsor and we are looking forward to having the opportunity to provide Thad and Clean Harbors the chance of earning their career-best Truck Series finish on Saturday night at Knoxville.”



The Clean Harbors 150 presented by Premier Chevy Dealers (150 laps | 75 miles) is the 12th of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 6:05 p.m. – 6:55 p.m. Final practice is set from 8:02 p.m. – 8:27 p.m. Heat races will follow on race day, Saturday, June 18, 2022, beginning at 6:00 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag later in the day shortly after 8:00 p.m. (9:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).



Young's Motorsports PR