GMS Racing NCWTS Race Preview: Knoxville

- About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment. com for more information.

- Chassis History/Info: Grant Enfinger will drive GMS Racing chassis no. 315 on the famed Iowa dirt track of Knoxville Raceway. This Chevrolet was originally built in 2018, and won at Eldora Speedway in 2019 with Stewart Friesen behind the wheel. Though it might have only been raced a handful of times, this chassis has showed its prowess on the dirt, posting three top-10 finishes including an eighth place run in its most recent race at Bristol Dirt.

- Clay Contender: In six career Truck starts on dirt, Enfinger hasn't finished outside of the top-10 once. The veteran from Fairhope, Alabama also has three career dirt track wins in ARCA Menards Series competition, including two wins at the Duquoin Fairgrounds and one at the Springfield Mile. In the inaugural race at Knoxville last season, Enfinger showed his strength once again, finishing in third.

- Playoffs Outlook: With four races remaining in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular season, Grant Enfinger remains ahead of the playoffs cutline. Enfinger is positioned ninth in the points standings, holding a 57 point cushion to the final spot. Additionally, the No. 23 Chevrolet currently holds tenth place in the owners' championship battle.

- GE Quote: “I’m looking forward to getting back on the dirt this weekend at Knoxville. I love the tracks that use a lot of throttle control, and Knoxville is one of those tracks that provides that challenge to us drivers. Last year’s race was wild and a bit of a blood bath, but we were able to avoid most of the drama and come home with a third place finish. The track will be constantly changing so having some adjustability in our truck and keeping up with the track is going to be crucial. My No. 23 Champion Power Equipment team has been bringing me some fast Silverado RST’s week-in and week-out, and I can’t wait to get after it on Saturday.”