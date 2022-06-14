NCWTS Advance: Knoxville Raceway

Todd Gilliland, No. 17 Frontline Enterprises Ford F-150 Todd Gilliland is set to make his first career appearance for David Gilliland Racing in the NCWTS this Saturday at Knoxville Raceway.

The 22-year-old has recorded victories with the organization in both K&N and ARCA competition, securing wins at Bristol Motor Speedway, New Smyrna Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

The Cup Series Rookie of the Year candidate has four career NCWTS starts on dirt, recording a best finish of fourth at both Bristol Motor Speedway and Knoxville Raceway last season.

Crew Chief Seth Smith will be making his first start atop the box at Knoxville Raceway. Smith has guided an array of DGR drivers to an average finish of 10.3 in his three crew chief appearances this season.

