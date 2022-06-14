NCWTS Advance: Knoxville Raceway

|
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150
- The Clean Harbors 150 marks Hailie Deegan's second appearance at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway — her 36th career start in the NCWTS.
- Deegan scored her second-best qualifying result of the season last Saturday, lining up in ninth place at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.
- Deegan is known for her dirt prowess, climbing the ranks of off-road competition before transitioning to stock car racing. In addition, she regularly makes appearances at Millbridge Speedway, competing in her dirt micro sprint car.
- In her previous NCWTS outing at Knoxville Raceway, Deegan qualified in fourth position en route to a 21st place finish. She also had a runner-up performance behind Tony Stewart when the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) series ran at the historic venue in 2021.
