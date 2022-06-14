John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 Mobil 1 Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Knoxville Raceway Preview

How different is it racing at Knoxville compared to Bristol Dirt?

“It is, Knoxville being flat and not having a lot of banking. Bristol, they did a very good job with the track prep. You were able to run the bottom, the middle, all the way up to the fence. I’m not sure how Knoxville will play out, last year it was one lane right around the bottom and if you were on the outside, it wasn’t good. Hopefully we do a little bit better with the track prep this year and can run multiple lanes, I know the World of Outlaws ran there this past weekend and they put on a good show being able to run the bottom all the way up to the fence. So, we’ll see what happens, looking forward to getting back dirt racing and chasing another victory.”

Do you feel with how the track races that it will be another super aggressive race this weekend?

“Yeah, I feel like Knoxville is definitely going to be a super aggressive race. I feel like the biggest thing for us is just trying to stay in the right mindset and not get flustered. It’s not if you’re going to get run into, it’s when, so just trying to keep that mindset, not get flustered in the moment and take yourself out of contention by trying to make a move too early or whatever it may be. So, just have to be smart, race our race and salvage the best finish that we can.”

Does having Buddy Kofoid as a teammate this weekend help at all with going to race a dirt track?