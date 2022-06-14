Zane Smith Ready to Kick Up Dirt with Boot Barn

Zane Smith heads into the Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway leading the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoff standings with only four races left in the 2022 regular season.



This weekend Smith will welcome partner, Boot Barn, for their first of three primary races with Smith and the Front Row Motorsports (FRM) truck program. Boot Barn will also adorn the truck on the road course at Mid-Ohio and the famed Indianapolis Raceway Park in July.



As the largest western and work wear retailer in the nation, Boot Barn offers the largest assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, western wear, work wear, western-inspired fashion, and outdoor gear in the nation. Smith has already been active with Boot Barn, displaying the western and work wear lifestyle on social media.



“It’s been fun working with Boot Barn,” said Smith. “We are seeing fans at store events, and it is cool to have that interaction with the fans. Winning for Boot Barn is what I want to do. That will be cool to do with them and all their customers.”



This weekend at Knoxville will be Smith’s second time racing at the dirt track facility. With a 14th-place finish in last year's event and two top-10 finishes on the dirt at Bristol, Smith feels confident the No. 38 team is prepared for the challenge.



"Last year at Knoxville was a steep learning curve for every team,” Smith stated. "This No. 38 team has always been strong on the dirt and came away with a top-five finish last year. I feel confident that my guys are prepared for whatever comes our way this weekend and hopefully we can park it in Victory Lane for our first dirt win.”



The Boot Barn team hits the dirt at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday at 9:00 PM. ET on FS1



FRM PR