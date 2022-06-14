Goodyear Fast Facts -- Knoxville

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series -- Race No. 13 – 150 laps / 75 miles

Knoxville Raceway (0.5-mile dirt oval) – Knoxville, Iowa

Fast Facts for July 17-18, 2022

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Dirt Bias Ply

Set limits: Truck: 4 sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-3054; Right-side -- D-3056

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,179 mm (85.79 in.); Right-side -- 2,248 mm (88.50 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 18 psi; Left Rear – 18 psi;

Right Front -- 22 psi; Right Rear -- 22 psi

Notes – Knoxville marks second race on dirt set-up for Trucks in ‘22: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series teams will be running the same tire set-up they ran on dirt at Bristol in April . . . these are two different tire codes than what these teams ran at Knoxville in 2021, with both the left- and right-side tires featuring tread compound changes to be more heat and wear resistant . . . these dirt tires differ in three major ways from the “normal” asphalt tires that Truck teams run – (1) the tread is not slick, but features a block-style tread pattern to help grip and evacuate the dirt, (2) they are not radials, but bias ply and are more compliant and able to envelope the irregularities of the dirt surface, and (3) the size of this right-side tire is similar to what teams are accustomed to running, but this left-side tire is significantly shorter to build in more stagger between the left- and right-side tires . . . as on most NASCAR ovals one mile or less in length, Truck teams will not run inner liners in their tires at Knoxville.

Goodyear Racing PR