Chandler Smith Closes Points Gap with Top-Five Finish at Sonoma

· Before hitting pit road, Smith communicated that he needed “more drive and lateral bite” before hitting pit road for four fresh tires and a full load of fuel with a trackbar adjustment.

· With many drivers pitting before the end of Stage Two, Smith lined up 18th when the Final Stage went green on lap 49. Five laps later he was inside the top 10 and had advanced up to seventh before a two-truck accident slowed the field for the fourth time.

· Stockman summoned his young driver to pit road for four tires and fuel and he returned to the track scored eighth with 11 laps remaining.

· By the time the next caution occurred on lap 66, the Georgia driver had catapulted up to fourth. He had a strong restart and was able to tuck into the second position behind his owner and teammate, Kyle Busch.