Sunday, Jun 12

Dean Thompson - DoorDash 250 Race Recap

NASCAR Truck Series News
Sunday, Jun 12 4
Dean Thompson - DoorDash 250 Race Recap

Start: 33rd

Finish: 24th

Driver Point Standings: 24th

Owner Point Standings: 25th

 

Thompson on his run at Sonoma Saturday: “Our No. 40 Worldwide Express team rebounded well after a tough qualifying run to work our way into the top-15 today. We were poised for a better finish, but unfortunately got spun at the end. Our end result doesn’t show the strength of the Chevrolet Silverado we brought to the track this weekend and thanks to Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz, Unishippers, and Thompson Pipe Group for making it all possible.”

Niece Motorsports PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Carson Hocevar - DoorDash 250 Race Recap Chandler Smith Closes Points Gap with Top-Five Finish at Sonoma »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.