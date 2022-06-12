Carson Hocevar - DoorDash 250 Race Recap

Start: 1st

Finish: 6th

Driver Point Standings: 8th

Owner Point Standings: 9th

Hocevar on the No. 42 team’s run at Sonoma: “We had such a fast No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado this weekend in Sonoma. It’s unfortunate I wasn’t able to go the distance this afternoon, but it’s all part of the process of doing what’s best to get me getting back to full strength in the recovery process while our No. 42 team races for a championship down the stretch. I’m extremely grateful for Niece Motorsports, Daniel Suárez, Worldwide Express, and Trackhouse Racing’s efforts this weekend to produce a top-10 finish for this team.”

Niece Motorsports PR