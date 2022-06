Start: 2nd

Finish: 4th

Driver Point Standings: —

Owner Point Standings: 28th

Chastain on his top-five finish at Sonoma: “We had a really strong Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado this weekend and had it dialed in from the start. We needed an adjustment or two to be able to run with [Kyle Busch] at the end there, but to be able to lead laps and have two trucks on the front row shows the strength of what Niece Motorsports and Chevrolet brings to the track each week.”

Niece Motorsports Pr