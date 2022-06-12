Nemechek Brings Home Eighth-Place Finish at Sonoma

· Nemechek lined up for the Door Dash 250 at Sonoma Raceway in seventh after laying down a lap time of 79.973 seconds at 89.580 mph in the final round of Saturday’s two-round qualifying session.

· Midway through the opening stanza, Nemechek was running in 12 th when he communicated that his No. 4 Persil Tundra was “tight in turns 4 and 10.”

· With differing pit strategies throughout the field, veteran crew chief Eric Phillips elected to keep Nemechek on track as a majority of the field came down pit road early before the end of the first stage.