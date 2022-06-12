Strong Run By Kraus Derailed At Sonoma

What started out as a strong run by Derek Kraus in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday, turned into a rough day that resulted in a subpar finish for the driver of the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing No. 19 NAPA AutoCare Chevrolet Silverado.

Kraus appeared headed for a top-10 finish, before a loose wheel near the midway point of the race left him back in heavy traffic and facing a tough battle to gain track position on the 1.99-mile road course.

His MHR teammate, Colby Howard in the No. 91 Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet Silverado, encountered tough going, as well, and came away with a 19th-place finish.

Kraus charged from 15th on the grid and was seventh at the end of Stage 1 – due to some leaders opting to pit early. He restarted 12th and was quickly back in the top 10 by Lap 26. Ten laps later, however, he headed to the pits with a loose left front wheel. He returned to competition in 34th.

He had worked his way up to 20th, when a caution came out on Lap 60. While the leaders pitted for fresh tires, he had already taken on his last set and remained on track – moving up to second. Restarting on old tires led to Kraus getting tagged from behind and spun. He headed to the pits for repairs and returned to finish the race in 27th.

Howard, meanwhile, had started the event in 24th and battled for positions throughout the race. He was up to 16th by the end of Stage 1 and ran in the 14th spot through much of Stage 2. He was up to 13th by Lap 49, but slipped back with handling issues late in the race and came home 19th.

Earlier on Saturday, Howard grabbed a runner-up finish, driving the Bill McAnally Racing No. 91 Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet SS in the ARCA Menards Series West race at Sonoma.

A special group of guests from NAPA Sacramento were provided a VIP Experience at Sonoma. The McAnally teams worked with Gates Hydraulics, BBB Industries and NGK on sales events with NAPA store and shop owners. Guests had special garage tours and the opportunity to view the race from two VIP suites. In addition, VIP guest crewmembers were part of the weekend’s event.

MHR also honored a couple of special sponsors who had made a big contribution to the Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance. The names of Mike Stettner and Christian Koszka each were displayed on the MHR Chevy Silverados. Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance is a Northern California non-profit dedicated to serving the needs of children and families impacted by pediatric cancer.

Quote – Derek Kraus

“The left front tire was left loose and that started the snowball effect. We were down a set of tires, then had to stay out at the end. It just wasn’t our day.”

Quote – Colby Howard

“It was a tough battle all day. I felt like we had a decent Chevy in the middle of the race, but it got super tight at the end and fell back a lot. We’re looking forward to Knoxville.”

MHR PR