Lawless Alan - DoorDash 250 Race Advance

Alan on returning to road course racing at Sonoma Raceway: “I’m excited to go to Sonoma with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this weekend. I ran there a few weeks ago in the TransAm TA2 event to get a better idea of what the layout is like. Although it wasn’t the exact course that we’ll be running this weekend in the Truck Series, it was a good experience to get a feel for the track and I’m looking forward to having a strong run after the speed we showed at Gateway.”

Alan at Sonoma Raceway: Alan makes his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Sonoma Raceway Saturday. Alan has made two TransAm TA2 appearances at Sonoma – most recently on April 28 – May 1 in the TA2 Round 5 event in which he ran to an 11th-place finish. He also made one K&N Pro Series West start at Sonoma in 2019, finishing 24th after starting 13th.

On the Truck: Alan will pilot the No. 45 AUTOChargit Chevrolet Silverado Saturday at Sonoma Raceway.

Last Time Out (Toyota 200 – Start: 24th / Finish: 18th): Despite suffering nose damage on the initial start of Saturday’s Toyota 200, Alan battled through a tight-handling condition through most of the race as the No. 45 team worked to remedy the issue. Alan was scored as high as 11th on the day and showed speed late to position himself for a top-15 finish, but the rookie was collected in the last lap incident in turn two and scored 18th at the time of caution.

