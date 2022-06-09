Carson Hocevar - DoorDash 250 Race Advance

Hocevar on the weekend at Sonoma Raceway: “I’m feeling better every day and I’m looking forward to being behind the wheel of the No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet this weekend. I’m thankful for Daniel’s willingness to step up this weekend for our No. 42 team. None of this is possible without the great partnership Niece Motorsports has formed with Worldwide Express and Trackhouse Racing.”

Daniel Suárez on standby for Hocevar in Sonoma: As Carson Hocevar continues to recover from injuries sustained during a last lap accident in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) event at World Wide Technology Raceway on June 4, Daniel Suárez, driver of the No. 99 NASCAR Cup Series Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, has been tabbed to be on standby in the event of a driver change during Saturday’s DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway.

Hocevar at Sonoma Raceway: Hocevar makes his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Sonoma Raceway Saturday.

On the Truck: Hocevar will pilot the No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado Saturday at Sonoma Raceway.

Last Time Out (Toyota 200 – Start: 12th / Finish: 24th): Hocevar ran to a 13th-place finish in Stage One before a round of adjustments at the stage break positioned the No. 42 team to run up front with the leaders. Following several cautions and varying pit strategies, Hocevar turned in a sixth-place finish in Stage Two and assumed the lead to start the final stage after staying out under caution.

Hocevar went on to lead eight laps when the field went back green before settling into second-place, but was involved in the caution on lap 108, forcing him to restart 23rd. He made his way back up inside the top-10 in eighth prior to overtime, but was collected in a multi-truck incident on the last lap to result in a 24th-place finish.

Niece Motorsports PR