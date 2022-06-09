Dean Thompson - DoorDash 250 Race Advance

Thompson on making his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Debut at Sonoma: “I’m excited to head back to my home state and to a track that I have familiarity with in Sonoma. The ability to compete in the ARCA Menards Series West race will be a good confidence-booster for me prior to running the Truck Series race and that ability to bring some notes back to our No. 40 Worldwide Express team works as an advantage for us this weekend.”

Thompson at Sonoma Raceway: Thompson makes his first-career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Sonoma Raceway Saturday. He made one ARCA Menards Series West start at the California road course in 2021 and ran to a sixth-place finish after starting 13th.

Thompson will also run the ARCA Menard Series West General Tire 200 at Sonoma on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET in the No. 40 Thompson Pipe Group Chevrolet.

On the Truck: Thompson and the No. 40 Chevrolet Silverado will have the Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/ Unishippers paint scheme on display for Saturday’s NCWTS race at Sonoma Raceway

Last Time Out (Toyota 200 – Start: 25th / Finish: 14th): Thompson and the No. 40 Worldwide Express team had their strategy go their way Saturday at Gateway to come away with a 14th-place finish. Thompson ran as high as ninth in the race and was the highest-finishing Niece Motorsports entry on the afternoon.

