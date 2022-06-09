Daniel Suárez on Standby for Carson Hocevar in Sonoma

As Carson Hocevar continues to recover from injuries sustained during a last lap accident in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) event at World Wide Technology Raceway on June 4, Daniel Suárez, driver of the No. 99 NASCAR Cup Series Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, has been tabbed to be on standby in the event of a driver change during Saturday’s DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway.



The Niece Motorsports No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado will debut the Worldwide Express paint scheme as both Hocevar and Suárez represent the Dallas-based logistics provider for Niece and Trackhouse, respectively.



“We’re fortunate to have as dedicated a partner there is in the sport in Worldwide Express, who, along with Ross Chastain, has strengthened our connection with Trackhouse Racing to give us an opportunity to remain competitive this weekend with Daniel behind the wheel if the situation calls for it,” said Niece Motorsports general manager Cody Efaw. “We’re appreciative of Daniel’s efforts and the commitment of Worldwide Express to make this weekend possible. We’re proud of everything Carson and the No. 42 team have accomplished and look forward to watching them compete for a championship this year.”



“First, we are fans of Carson and what he has done during this season,” said Trackhouse owner and founder Justin Marks. “We are also very aware of the importance of Niece Motorsports to Ross Chastain and the relationship they have built over the years. Add in the commonality of a sponsor like Worldwide Express, who is committed to both Niece and Trackhouse, and we were very happy to help this weekend in Sonoma. If necessary, Daniel will do a great job in representing Trackhouse, Niece, WWEX and Chevrolet while Carson recovers and gets prepared for a championship run later this season.”



Hocevar, who is in his second full-time NCWTS season, enters the 12th race of the season eighth in driver points and ninth in owner points standings. The 19-year-old has three top-fives and five top-10 finishes this season and has led 143 laps – ranking fourth in the Truck Series.



“I’m feeling better every day and I’m looking forward to being behind the wheel of the No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet this weekend,” Hocevar said. “I’m thankful for Daniel’s willingness to step up this weekend for our No. 42 team. None of this is possible without the great partnership Niece Motorsports has formed with Worldwide Express and Trackhouse Racing.”



“I’m happy to help out Carson and the Niece Motorsports No. 42 team this weekend,” said Suárez. “I hope Carson is on his way back to feeling 100 percent. I hope he can go out and give Worldwide Express a good show. If they need me in relief, I'll do my best to get them a good finish.”



Suárez has competed in 28 Truck Series races in his career posting a victory at Phoenix Raceway in 2016, 10 top-five and 16 top-10 finishes. His most recent race was at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in 2021 when he finished 17th on the dirt.



Saturday’s DoorDash 250 will be broadcast live on FS1 and the Motor Racing Network (MRN) on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 at 7:30 p.m. ET.



