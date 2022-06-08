John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 Persil Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Sonoma Preview

· John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 4 Persil team travel west to Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway where they’ll be looking to rebound from a 35th-place finish last weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway. Nemechek was battling for position inside the top 10 during Stage Two when he was part of a six-truck incident and after his crew surveyed the damage, the determined they were unable to continue in the race. The 35th-place finish snapped a career best run of seven straight top-10 finishes for Nemechek. · While he hasn’t competed in a race at Sonoma, Nemechek has nine road course starts in Camping World Truck Series action. In those nine starts, he has record one win, - at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in 2016 while driving for family-owned NEMCO Motorsports- 37 laps led, five top-five and six top-10 finishes resulting in an average finish of 8.4. · Persil will make their first start in the Camping World Truck Series onboard Nemechek’s No. 4 Tundra TRD Pro at Sonoma. Developed in 1907, Persil was the first self-acting detergent. Its revolutionary formula that released oxygen during washing made strenuous rubbing of the laundry superfluous. Ever since, Persil has always set the pace of time to serve society's changing needs, combining innovation and continuity. · Nemechek currently leads all Camping World Truck Series regulars in poles (four), average starting position (6.6), and average running position (8.395). He is also second in driver rating (103.5) and third in laps led (171). The second-generation driver sits fourth in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship standings, just 22 tallies behind reigning champion Ben Rhodes. · Nemechek is a 12-time winner in Camping World Truck Series action, winning at least one race each season from 2015 to 2018 for his family-owned team, NEMCO Motorsports, and returning to victory lane in 2021 and 2022 with KBM. Across 135 career starts in NASCAR’s third division, he has compiled six poles, 1,352 laps led, 45 top-five and 73 top-10 finishes resulting in an average finish of 12.5. · Eric Phillips returned to lead the No. 4 team in 2022. His 42 career Truck Series victories make him the winningest crew chief in Truck Series history, with 33 of those coming while at KBM including five last year. Phillips led the No. 18 team at KBM in its debut season in 2010 and helped build the organization into one of the premier teams in all of NASCAR before departing at the end of the 2014 season. Under his guidance, the No. 18 team won eight races in its inaugural campaign and became the first team in Truck Series history to capture an owner’s championship in its first season of competition. In 2014, the Illinois native led the No. 51 team to an owner’s championship and his team’s 10 wins spearheaded KBM to a single-season Truck Series record of 14 wins. Phillips has been atop the box for five road course starts in Camping World Truck Series action. In those five starts, his drivers have tallied 17 laps led, four top-five and four top-10 finishes resulting in an average finish of 4.4.