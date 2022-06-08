Chandler Smith - No. 18 Safelite Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Sonoma Raceway Preview

You are 17 points out of the lead with five races remaining. How do you like your chances of winning the regular season championship?

“With the stretch of top-10 finishes we have had recently with our No. 18 Safelite/Charge Me team we have definitely put ourselves back into a position to fight for the regular season championship. That will be our main priority these next five races because winning the regular season championship comes with a good chunk of playoff points, so getting those points would definitely be beneficial for our team when the playoffs start.”

We are in a stretch of races at very unique tracks, is it fun taking on a new challenge each week?

“It’s definitely a fun stretch where last week we went to what I would classify as a short track and then coming we have a couple road course races, a dirt race and Nashville Superspeedway. I think NASCAR has done a good job making the Truck Series schedule unique, but if I had it my way I’d add in a few more short tracks because those are my favorite.”

Sonoma is a new track for you. How do you prepare for a track you’ve never been to?