Colin Garrett to Make 2022 NASCAR Start in Sonoma with On Point Motorsports

Colin Garrett is set to pilot the #30 Toyota Tundra for On Point Motorsports this weekend at Sonoma Raceway for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, ‘Door Dash 250’. Garrett will drive with a bunch of military support in California. ‘11 11 Veterans Project’ will adorn the hood, ‘Team Unbroken’ will be represented on the quarter panels, along with ‘RFH Tactical Mobility’ appearing on one side of the lower rear quarter panel and ‘The Rosie Network’ appearing on the other lower rear quarter panel

“I’m really excited to be back on the NASCAR circuit with On Point Motorsport at Sonoma Raceway. I’m hoping for a good clean race and hoping to finish well for the team and my sponsors. That would be a great day for us all. I recently raced at Sonoma in the TC America Series and did well so I am looking forward to doing that again on Saturday.” – Colin Garrett

‘11/11 Veterans Project’ - The mission of Colin Garrett’s 11/11 Veteran Project is to help improve veterans’ access to resources that support healthy, happy lives. They believe the best way to help combat suicide is through a holistic approach that helps improve lives financially, mentally, and physically. We also support programs that work with military families, not just veterans.

‘Team Unbroken’ Team UNBROKEN consists of five people, all with unique backgrounds and unique injuries or disabilities. Two are combat Veterans with innumerable war injuries, including deafness, PTSD and traumatic brain injuries. Team UNBROKEN’s goal is to open the door for other wounded and injured people who want to do what others would consider impossible — to push through the pain and fatigue that comes with being injured.

‘Racing For Heroes’ goal is to provide a Team environment, leadership and resources, comparable to that which Veterans had while in the service. By doing so, Racing For Heroes provides the Veteran community, a place to belong, common goals and a shared mission.

‘The Rosie Network’ – They’re mission is to build stronger military families by developing entrepreneurial programs and support services that empower active-duty, veterans and military spouses to realize the American Dream of small business ownership, increasing financial stability and self-sufficiency of those who have served our country.

Collin Garrett PR