GMS Racing NCWTS Race Preview: Sonoma

- About Cooks Collision: This week, Jack Wood will celebrate some family history this weekend by running a special Cooks Collision paint scheme at Sonoma. Owned and operated by the Wood family, Cooks Collision was the largest family owned collision repair shops in the in the U.S. In 2018, the company was sold by the family to a group of investors, and is operated today under the Caliber Collision banner. The family will thank over sixty ex-employees from the company by inviting them to watch their colors hit the racetrack one final time.

- Chassis History/Info: Jack Wood will race GMS Racing chassis no. 140 on Saturday at Sonoma Raceway. This chassis joined the team's fleet in 2021, and was driven to two top-ten finishes at Circuit Of The Americas and Watkins Glen International by Zane Smith. Most recently, this Chevrolet was driven by Wood at COTA, where a late race incident relegated him to a 32nd place finish.

- Double Duty: In addition to competing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series DoorDash 250, Jack Wood will also be racing in the ARCA Menards Series West General Tire 200 on Saturday. Wood will drive the No. 21 entry for Bill McAnally Racing, a technical partner of GMS Racing. The ARCA West race is set to go green at 2:30 PM ET and will be broadcasted live on FloRacing, followed up by the Camping World Truck race at 7:30 PM ET on FS1.

- Hometown Hero: Growing up in nearby Loomis, California, Jack Wood will get to visit his home track of Sonoma Raceway in front of a large local crowd of friends and family. As a kid, Wood attended countless races at the 1.99-mile road course before starting his career as a professional NASCAR driver. With the series returning to the facility for the first time since 2000, this weekend marks one of the industry's highest anticipated stops on the calendar, but it is especially near and dear to the twenty-one-year-old.

- Sunoco ROTY Update: Wood and the No. 24 team earned a 19th place finish in the series' most recent outing at World Wide Technology Raceway, dropping down one spot in the Sunoco Rookie Of The Year standings. Looking ahead to Sonoma, Jack is 31 points behind leader Corey Heim, and 15 points behind Lawless Alan in second.

- JW Quote: "I can't wait to go to my home track this week in Northern California. I grew up only about an hour away from Sonoma, and there has been a lot of time and effort put in behind the scenes for this race. I think we are going to have a good chance at producing a solid run. I'm so excited to have Cooks Collision on our No. 24 Chevy this week, we will have a bunch of former employees that worked for the company over the past 40 years, so it will be great to celebrate and commemorate all of the memories from over the years."