Zane Smith Going for Second Road Course Win at Sonoma

Coming off his ninth top-10 of the 2022 season and a 17th-place finish in his NASCAR Cup Series debut subbing for Chris Buescher in the No.17 RFK Racing Ford Mustang, Zane Smith heads into the Sonoma Raceway this weekend looking for his second road course win of the year in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The team is looking for its fourth win overall with Michael Roberts Construction (MRC) supporting Smith in their home state.



It will be a special race weekend for Smith who will have the full support of MRC family and friends at the track. MRC has been a loyal supporter of Smith in his young career, and he wants to get them into victory lane at the track.



“Mike (Avila) has done so much to help me get to where I am at,” stated Smith. "I want to get him back into victory lane, but especially in California where we both grew up. That is important to me this weekend.”



Also important for Smith and the Front Row Motorsports team will be figuring out their first time at the track racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. But with a win earlier this year at the Circuit of the Americas, they know they can win on a road course.



"I enjoy racing on these road courses,” Smith said. "I feel really comfortable with the way Chris (Lawson) likes to approach these races. The guys work really hard on preparing the trucks each week and I know I will have a chance to race up front this Saturday.”



The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race will be live from Sonoma Raceway on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.



FRM PR