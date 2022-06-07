NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Sonoma Raceway

|
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
- Tanner Gray will make his 12th NCWTS start of the 2022 season and 60th career NCWTS start on Saturday in his first appearance at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.
- Last time out at World Wide Technology Raceway, the Ford driver was running inside the top-10 before a flat tire late in the race derailed his afternoon and relegated him to a 30th-place finish.
- In five Truck Series road course starts, Gray has an average finish of 19.4 with his best result coming at Watkins Glen last season finishing 14th.
- Crew Chief Jerry Baxter is batting 1.000 in the Truck Series at Sonoma. On October 11, 1998, Baxter guided Boris Said to a dominating win in the Kragen/Exide 151 leading 47 of the 77 scheduled laps. The win was the lone victory in Said's 65-race NCWTS career.
