John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 Mobil 1 Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks World Wide Technology Post Race Report

· Nemechek lined up for Saturday’s scheduled 160-lap event in sixth after laying down a lap time of 32.674 seconds at 137.724 mph in Friday’s one-lap qualifying session.
· The second-generation driver fired off strong and jumped up to third on the opening lap of the Toyota 200 behind Kyle Busch Motorsports teammates Corey Heim and Chandler Smith.
· On lap eight, Nemechek communicated that his Mobil 1 Tundra was “a little free here to fire off on the exit of (Turn) 4”.
· As the green-and-white checkered flag came out at the conclusion of Stage One, Nemechek was scored in third, earning eight stage points.