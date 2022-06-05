‘Heim Time’ in Overtime at World Wide Technology Raceway

· Heim restarted the final stage on the outside of the second row and made a dive to the inside of the No. 42 of Carson Hocevar as the field entered Turn 1. Heim was unable to get his No. 51 Tundra to stick on exit and fell back into the third position as the field came back to the stripe.
· With 75 laps to go, Heim was running in fourth when spotter Derek Kneeland communicated to his driver that he’s “still the fastest truck on the track”.
· The Georgia native continued to drive within the top-five as the laps were winding down in the Toyota 200 and found himself just a second back of the leader with 20 laps remaining.
· With just three laps remaining, Heim was running in third when the 10th caution of the race came out to force NASCAR Overtime.
· As the field came to the choose line, race leader Christian Eckes and second place Derek Kraus both chose the outside lane, opening up a spot on the front row for Heim with KBM teammate Chandler Smith lined up behind him.
· On the restart, Heim was able to get a good jump as he and Smith battled down into Turn 1. On the exit of Turn 2, Heim was able to clear the No. 18 and retake the lead.
· Heim had already taken the white flag when the caution flag came out on Lap 165, declaring Heim the winner, marking his second career win in just nine starts.