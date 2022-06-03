Corey Heim won the pole for Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series event at Gateway Motorsports Park on Friday. Heim enters the race chasing his second career truck series victory after scoring his first career pole with a 32.554s / 138.232 mph.

Zane Smith enters Gateway looking for his fourth victory of the season piloting the No. 38 Ford. Smith sat 17th in practice just prior to posting the second-fastest time to earn the runner-up start. The driver enters Gateway with five top-five and eight top 10s in 2022.

Stewart Friesen rounded out the top three qualifiers for Saturday’s event. Friesen posted a 32.641 / 137.863 mph.

Chandler Smith and Christian Eckes round out the top five starters.

Practice leader Ty Majeski will start Saturday’s race in eighth.

Rajah Caruth, making his Camping World Truck Series debut Saturday, starts 19th on the leaderboard. The driver of the No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports sat 14th in practice.

Three trucks of Matt Mills, Justin Carroll and Blake Lothian DNQd.