Young’s Motorsports World Wide Technology Raceway June Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Jesse Little Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc. Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Steven Dawson 2022 Driver Points Position: 28th 2022 Owner Points Position: 20th Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 022 Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Notes of Interest: Little’s Back: This weekend at World Wide (Ill.) Technology Raceway at Gateway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Jesse Little as the driver of the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST. Little returns to the organization for his eighth of 12 confirmed races aboard the team’s flagship entry. Gateway was not initially on Little’s master 2022 Truck Series schedule, but as a courtesy, he has exchanged the race with teammate Kaz Grala. Grala will now compete at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in July, instead of his third career Truck Series start at Gateway, with Little taking the wheel at the Midwest facility for the first time since 2019. Just Past Halfway: Saturday afternoon’s Toyota 200 presented by CK Power indicates Jesse Little is just past halfway through his 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series program with the veteran team. Little kicked off his partial schedule with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team with an impressive sixth-place finish aboard the No. 02 Shriners Children's Hospitals Chevrolet Silverado RST after starting a season-high ninth in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February. Overall, he has captured one top-10, three top-15s, four top-20s and holds an average finish of 19.6 entering the lone race of the 2022 Truck Series season from the iconic Illinois race track. Sponsor Intel: For the 11th Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco Industries Inc. as the primary marketing partners on Little’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 200-mile event this weekend. Glad You’re Here: This weekend at Gateway, Little and his Young’s Motorsports team welcome two long-time Jesse Little partners Grindstaff Rub Company and Skuttle Tight in an associate role. Grindstaff Rub Company is veteran-owned and operated specializing in small batch dry rubs and Bloody Mary mix. Grindstaff Rubs was founded in 2016 and the rubs and sauces can be found at over 30 different retailers and restaurants in the St. Louis metropolitan area. Flavor you can trust for the satisfaction you deserve. Skuttle Tight is an insulated attic sealing system. Whether it is installed in new construction or in an existing home, replacing that old drafty attic hatch, Skuttle Tight is America's premier attic entry system manufacturer. Skuttle Tight is based in Wilmar, Minn. and can be purchased at many lumber and home improvement stores. Happy Anniversary: In May, Young’s Motorsports and Jesse Little celebrated the Shriners Children's® in helping to kick off its 100th Anniversary of providing life-changing care to children with the introduction of its new logo during the Dead On Tools 200. Little and Shriners Children's are beginning a new campaign, commemorating the momentous occasion with a special paint scheme and die-cast depicting the 100th Anniversary logo. The 2022 #givealittle campaign offers fans a chance to be a part of the occasion with a $250 donation which will not only give you the opportunity to virtually ride along with Jesse at a future race but you will receive a commemorative Shriner's Children's Young's Motorsports No. 02 Jesse Little die-cast truck. The campaign trail continues with Little and the team this weekend at Gateway in a smaller role. Jesse Little Truck Series World Wide Technology at Gateway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Toyota 200 presented by CK Power will mark Little’s third career Truck Series start at the 1.25-mile race track nestled in Madison, Ill. In his two previous efforts, he has earned a track-best of seventh after starting ninth in the 2018 Villa Lighting Delivers The Eaton 200 for JJL Motorsports. He also holds an average finish of 14.0 and has completed 318 of 320 laps, for a 99.4 percent lap completion rate. Jesse Little Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Little has made 31 starts throughout his career with five top-10 finishes, while also carrying an average finishing position of 24.3. Charlotte Motor Speedway | North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Little made his 41st career Truck Series start. After starting the race, a strong 14th aboard his No. 02 Race City Sports Memorabilia Chevrolet Silverado RST – Little maintained his pace inside the top-20 for a majority of the event, however, a Lap 131 incident in Turn 3 relegated him to a disappointing 32nd place finish. Calling the Shots: Guiding Little as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson. A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his 12th Truck Series race. The Toyota 200 will be his first race as crew chief at the 1.250-mile oval. Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C. Follow on Social Media: For more on Jesse Little, please like him on Facebook (Jesse Little Racing) and follow on Instagram (@JesseLittle97) and Twitter (@JesseLittle97). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Jesse Little Pre-Race Quote: On World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway: “I’ve only had limited starts at Gateway, but it’s a track I thoroughly enjoy and one I found a decent amount of success at. it’s challenging at both ends of the track and requires both arrow and mechanical balance in the setup. I’m looking forward to having some local sponsors back on board as associates with Grindstaff Rub and Skuttle Tight and hope we can capitalize on the recent speed we found.”