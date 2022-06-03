Kris Wright - Toyota 200 Race Advance

Wright on making his second start at World Wide Technology Raceway: “I am happy with the direction our Niece Motorsports team has gone this past week with the No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado, and we are looking positively upon that package for Gateway (World Wide Technology Raceway). The race last year was crazy, so I am keeping an eye out for that, but ultimately, I’m excited to keep our momentum going.”

Wright at World Wide Technology Raceway: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series appearance at the 1.25-mile quad-oval track, located just east of St. Louis, Mo. The Wexford, Pa., – native has one start at the World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR), with a 18th-place finish on August 20, 2021.

On the Truck: Wright will pilot the new F.N.B. Corporation paint scheme for Saturday’s Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway

Last Time Out (North Carolina Education Lottery 200 – Start: 22nd / Finish: 19th): Wright started in the 22nd-place in the 35-truck field. At the end of Stage 1 on Lap 30 he was in the 19th-place. By the end of Stage 2 on Lap 60, Wright held the 21st-place. The 27-year-old was scored as high as the 11th-place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Niece Motorsports PR