Dean Thompson - Toyota 200 Race Advance

Thompson on making his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Debut at World Wide Technology Raceway: “Our No. 40 Worldwide Express team is ready to put the tough luck aside this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway. I’m excited to get on the track for the first time and I believe our setups at this style of track have suited us well to this point in the season.”

Thompson at World Wide Technology Raceway: Thompson makes his first-career start at World Wide Technology Raceway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Friday night.

On the Truck: Thompson and the No. 40 Chevrolet Silverado will have the Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/ Unishippers paint scheme on display for Saturday’s NCWTS race at World Wide Technology Raceway

Last Time Out (North Carolina Education Lottery 200 – Start: 24th / Finish: 28th): Thompson suffered a flat left rear tire on the final lap of Stage One Friday night, resulting in a 33rd-place finish in the opening stage. He continued to battle to get the No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet on the lead lap in Stage Two, producing a 33rd-place finish in the stage. Thompson ultimately settled for a 28th-place finish on the night.

Niece Motorsports PR