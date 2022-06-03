ThorSport Racing Partners with CMR Construction & Roofing

ThorSport Racing is pleased to announce a multi-race partnership with CMR Construction & Roofing beginning this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series veteran, Johnny Sauter, will pilot a fifth entry for the Ohio-based team when he returns to the No. 13 with CMR Construction & Roofing on his Toyota Tundra TRD Pro.

"We are thrilled to return to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with ThorSport," said Steve Soule, CMR's CEO and Owner. "As we celebrate our 20th anniversary this year, we reflect on how vital our people and partnerships have been to our continued success. We carefully select the teams we sponsor to ensure they will represent our CMR brand with pride. ThorSport and Johnny Sauter are a fantastic group of people, and we are excited to have them wear our CMR colors. This partnership will add immense value to our company, enabling us to develop important connections with business leaders across the country. We also look forward to the incredible opportunities the races provide to bond with our team, customers, and families."

CMR Construction & Roofing is the 10th-largest roofing contractor in America, with over 500 workers in 32 states nationwide. The company’s unique blend of expertise in traditional craftsmanship and innovative roofing solutions has made it a top choice for complex specialty, commercial, and historical restoration projects.

Sauter has a long history of success in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series that includes being crowned the 2016 series champion, 24 wins, nine poles positions, 115 top-five, and 185 top-10 finishes. The Wisconsin native will have veteran crew chief, Carl Joiner Jr., atop the box.

The Toyota 200 from World Wide Technology will be televised live on FOX Sports 1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR channel 90 at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 4.

Thorsport PR