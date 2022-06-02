ARRMA, Front Row Motorsports and Zane Smith Introduce Limited Edition Truck Body for ARRMA 1/7 Infraction 6S BLX

ARRMA today introduced a limited edition No. 38 Ford F-150 NASCAR Truck body for the 1/7 Infraction 6S BLX. The body is a fully licensed replica of the ARRMA sponsored Front Row Motorsports truck to be driven by Zane Smith this weekend at the World Wide Technology Raceway. Only 1,500 pieces will be produced. The Infraction is an 80-plus mile per hour RC.



The body comes silkscreened with a matte finish to match the Infraction Blue "Stars and Stripes" style livery and is pre-cut with all decals pre-applied to exactly match the full-size truck. A separate NASCAR style rear wing with hardware is included. As Smith noted earlier this week about the scheme and the Infraction:



“This truck looks awesome,” exclaimed Smith. “I have been bashing my Infraction and it is cool to see the inspiration come to life on our race truck and now on an RC body. It is just sick to see, and being a huge fan of RC and ARRMA, I’m excited to race this truck this weekend. I’ve been looking forward to it, and I can’t wait to hit the track."



Fans can go to www.horizonhobby.com to pre-order now.



Smith will take to WWT Raceway on Friday for practice and qualifying. The team will then race the ARRMA No. 38 Ford F-150 on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1.



FRM PR