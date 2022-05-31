Popular ARRMA RC Brand Debuts on Zane Smith Truck in St. Louis

The global leader in RC products and accessories, Horizon Hobby, and its ARRMA radio control car brand will support Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford F-150 team this weekend at the World Wide Technology (WWT) Raceway located just outside St. Louis, Missouri.



ARRMA is known as the leader in the high-speed, super-tough RC world. ARRMA offers a wide range of performance trucks, buggies, and all-terrain vehicles designed with the enthusiast in mind. Smith will race a new ARRMA livery designed from the ARRMA Infraction. The ARRMA Infraction is an all-road street-bash truck that can produce speeds more than 80 miles per hour all while smoking the tires with its 4WD brushless power system.



Smith, who grew up racing RC cars in California, has been excited about racing this new scheme all year.



“This truck looks awesome,” exclaimed Smith. “I have been bashing my Infraction and it is cool to see the inspiration come to life on our race truck. It is just sick to see it at the shop, and being a huge fan of RC and ARRMA, I’m excited to race this truck this weekend. I’ve been looking forward to it, and I can’t wait to hit the track.”



The team has a lot to race for on Saturday afternoon. Smith is third in the championship standings and is aiming to close in on the regular season title. The ARRMA team goes into WWT Raceway 25 points out of first place in the championship. Horizon Hobby is, too, excited to see Smith and the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports truck team vie for the championship.



“Zane and the team have had an incredible season thus far,” said Chris Dickerson, Chief Executive Officer, Horizon Hobby. “We are proud to have ARRMA and their army of fans and followers support the team this weekend as they continue to fight for the championship. It has been fun to see Zane win races and be up front. Hopefully, he can do that again on Saturday in our home state of Illinois.”



Smith will take to WWT Raceway on Friday for practice and qualifying. The team will then race the ARRMA No. 38 Ford F-150 on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1.



