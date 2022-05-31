NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: World Wide Technology Raceway

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 Tanner Gray will make his 11th NCWTS start of the 2022 season and third career start at World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday afternoon.

In his previous two appearances at the 1.25-mile oval referred to as Gateway, Gray has finishes of 10th and 19th.

Last Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the 23-year-old took advantage of fresher tires on a late race restart to drive from 14th to sixth and earn his first top-10 since Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Jerry Baxter has found considerable success at Gateway throughout his career, coming away victorious in NCWTS competition on two occasions — 2014 with Bubba Wallace and 2016 with Christopher Bell. In total between the Truck and Xfinity Series', Baxter has two wins, five top-fives and six top-10s.

