Nemechek Maintains Points Lead After Third-Place Finish at Charlotte

· After another well-executed pit stop by the No. 4 team at the stage break, the second-generation driver lined up for the Final Stage in the second row on the outside lane.
· Nemechek worked his way up to second and was just a second-and-a-half back of the No. 42 of Carson Hocevar in the lead with 60 laps remaining.
· As green flag pit stops started to cycle through in the Final Stage, Nemechek brought his Pye-Barker Tundra down pit road with 34 laps to go while scored in third.
· Once the field sorted itself back out from the green flag pit stops, the 24-year-old driver was scored in fourth with just 25 laps remaining.
· Nemechek made his way back into third before the fourth caution of the night came out on lap 132, setting up a NASCAR Overtime.
· When the first overtime of the night was unsuccessful, Nemechek lined up for the second overtime in third on the outside lane.
· As the field took the white flag, Nemechek made three-wide pass to the inside of the No. 41 and No. 98 to take the lead on the exit of Turn 2.
· Nemechek was unable to hold off a late run down the backstretch from the No. 41 of Ross Chastain as he came to the checkered flag in third.