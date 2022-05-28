Nemechek Maintains Points Lead After Third-Place Finish at Charlotte

· After another well-executed pit stop by the No. 4 team at the stage break, the second-generation driver lined up for the Final Stage in the second row on the outside lane.

· Nemechek worked his way up to second and was just a second-and-a-half back of the No. 42 of Carson Hocevar in the lead with 60 laps remaining.

· As green flag pit stops started to cycle through in the Final Stage, Nemechek brought his Pye-Barker Tundra down pit road with 34 laps to go while scored in third.

· Once the field sorted itself back out from the green flag pit stops, the 24-year-old driver was scored in fourth with just 25 laps remaining.

· Nemechek made his way back into third before the fourth caution of the night came out on lap 132, setting up a NASCAR Overtime.

· When the first overtime of the night was unsuccessful, Nemechek lined up for the second overtime in third on the outside lane.

· As the field took the white flag, Nemechek made three-wide pass to the inside of the No. 41 and No. 98 to take the lead on the exit of Turn 2.