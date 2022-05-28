Chandler Smith Finishes Eighth at Charlotte

Chandler Smith battled to an eighth-place finish in Friday night’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. After qualifying seventh, Smith ran just outside the top 10 for most of the event, before a strategy call by veteran crew chief Danny Stockman put the Safelite Tundra inside the top five after teams made green-flag pit stops late in the race.

When pit stops shook out Smith was in sixth-place but was told later that he was a few laps short of making to the end on fuel. The Georgia driver had fallen back to 11th while saving fuel when a caution occurred with four laps remaining. With not having enough fuel to make it to the end, Stockman summoned his young driver to pit road to put on a set of scuffed tires and enough fuel to make it to the end of the event.