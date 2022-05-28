Saturday, May 28

GMS Racing NCWTS Race Recap: Charlotte

NASCAR Truck Series News
Saturday, May 28 8
GMS Racing NCWTS Race Recap: Charlotte

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST
START: 11TH

FINISH: 2ND

POINTS: 9TH

Quote: "Man, we had a good push going, and I'm glad I was able to push my buddy Ross Chastain to the win. I wish we could have got there, but I think that even if we had another lap to catch him, [it would have been tough to pass him.] So, in my book, he owes us one, but man I'm proud of these GMS Racing guys, everyone on this Champion Power Equipment Chevy has worked their tails off. They've been kicked in the teeth quite a bit this year, but man they've worked so hard. I've never had this much effort put into a vehicle I've driven in my entire life, and I'm so proud of that. We're getting there and will have something to win with at Gateway!"
 

Jack Wood, No. 24 ChannelAdvisor / Auto Parts 4Less Chevrolet Silverado RST
START: 19TH

FINISH: 23RD

POINTS: 23RD

Quote: “I'm pretty frustrated with our result tonight at Charlotte. Our No. 24 ChannelAdvisor Chevy fought through issues in dirty air all night, and unfortunately that just put us in a box. After the incident in turn one, the damage we sustained was too harmful to be able to contend with. On the bright side, we gained two spots in points, and are continuing to get better each week. Onto Gateway next weekend with a fresh mindset.”

GMS Racing PR

