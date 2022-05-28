GMS Racing NCWTS Race Recap: Charlotte

Quote: "Man, we had a good push going, and I'm glad I was able to push my buddy Ross Chastain to the win. I wish we could have got there, but I think that even if we had another lap to catch him, [it would have been tough to pass him.] So, in my book, he owes us one, but man I'm proud of these GMS Racing guys, everyone on this Champion Power Equipment Chevy has worked their tails off. They've been kicked in the teeth quite a bit this year, but man they've worked so hard. I've never had this much effort put into a vehicle I've driven in my entire life, and I'm so proud of that. We're getting there and will have something to win with at Gateway!"